O'Reilly (finger) played 17:03 Thursday in a 2-1 overtime loss to Boston.

He took just eight faceoffs (five-for-eight), but didn't hit the scoreboard otherwise. But O'Reilly was engaged and battling, and simply made each play look simple. He has a few games left to get his timing back before the postseason. O'Reilly's fantasy value may be limited as he does that, so consider all options until season's end.