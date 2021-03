Der-Arguchintsev will join AHL Toronto after completing his mandatory quarantine, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Der-Arguchintsev recently completed his KHL season, finishing the campaign with two goals and six points in 17 appearances with the Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo. The 2018 third-round pick is likely still at least a year or two away from getting a serious look with the Maple Leafs.