Simmonds was on the ice for Leafs' practice Thursday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Simmonds was briefly sent down to the minors in what may have been a procedural move to maintain his eligibility to be reassigned as needed. The veteran winger was sporting a reserve sweater at Thursday's game-time skate, likely indicating he will remain a healthy scratch alongside Nick Robertson.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Heads to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Recalled from AHL on Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Makes season debut•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Practicing Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Recalled Sunday•