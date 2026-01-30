Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Could return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (groin) skated on the second line during Friday's practice session, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports, suggesting that he could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver.
Nylander said Monday that he hoped to return at some point during the Maple Leafs' four-game road trip heading into the Olympic break, and although he missed Thursday's game against Seattle, he could suit up two days later. The Maple Leafs will presumably monitor Nylander's status ahead of Saturday's puck drop, but it's encouraging that he participated in Friday's practice session on the second line and on the first power-play unit.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Hopes to return during road trip•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Resumes skating•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Shifts to IR•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: No timeline for return•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Expected to miss Saturday's game•