Nylander (groin) skated on the second line during Friday's practice session, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports, suggesting that he could return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Vancouver.

Nylander said Monday that he hoped to return at some point during the Maple Leafs' four-game road trip heading into the Olympic break, and although he missed Thursday's game against Seattle, he could suit up two days later. The Maple Leafs will presumably monitor Nylander's status ahead of Saturday's puck drop, but it's encouraging that he participated in Friday's practice session on the second line and on the first power-play unit.