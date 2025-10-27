Head coach Craig Berube said Monday that Nylander (lower body) is a "maybe" for Tuesday's game against the Flames, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.

Nylander sustained his lower-body injury during Friday's loss to the Sabres, and he was unavailable for Saturday's rematch against Buffalo. However, Berube said after the game that he hoped Nylander could suit up Tuesday, and he still appears to be in the mix to do so. Nylander has had a solid start to the year, recording three goals, 11 assists, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM while averaging 19:30 of ice time.