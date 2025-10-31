Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Game-time decision for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) returned to practice Friday and will be a game-time decision Saturday in Philadelphia, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Nylander has missed two of the last three games with the injury. The 29-year-old has three goals and 15 points in only nine games this season. He will play alongside Auston Matthews if he is able to go Saturday, otherwise it's likely that Bobby McMann will remain on the top unit.
