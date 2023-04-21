Nylander had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 7-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Willie extended the Leafs' lead to 3-0 at 15:08 of the first when he ripped a shot from the left face-off dot with an extra attacker on the ice on a delayed double-minor penalty. The goal stood as the game winner. Nylander has three points, including two goals, in two games this postseason.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First-ever 40 goal season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Provides three points vs. Lightning•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Offense still struggling•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Skills on display with goal•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Bad time for cold streak•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Extends streak with late goal•