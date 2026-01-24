default-cbs-image
Nylander (groin) skated before Saturday's practice, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Nylander has missed the last four games and remains on injured reserve. There still isn't a timeline in place for his return to the lineup, but he appears to be making some progress. Nylander has accumulated 17 goals, 48 points and 75 shots on net in 37 games this season.

