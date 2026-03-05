Nylander scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Nylander has scored in three straight games, and his last two tallies have come with the man advantage. The 29-year-old winger continues to see plenty of premium ice time, and he's maintained a high standard on offense even as Toronto has struggled overall. Nylander has 21 goals, 57 points, 100 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 45 appearances this season.