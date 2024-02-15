Nylander (illness) is set to suit up against the Flyers on Thursday, NHL.com's Dave McCarthy reports.

Nylander joined John Tavares and Mitchell Marner among the absentees at Wednesday's practice but all three players are expected to be in the lineup. With 26 goals in 51 games this season, the 27-year-old Nylanders should be capable of reaching the 40-goal threshold for the second straight season.