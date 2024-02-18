Nylander tallied a goal and two assists in Saturday's 9-2 win over Anaheim.

Two of Nylander's three points came on the power play, including a goal that extended Toronto's lead to 4-1 in the first period. The 27-year-old winger has been hot out of the All-Star break, recording five goals and 10 points in his last six contests. Overall, Nylander's up to 28 goals and 71 points through 53 games, as he's well on pace to top the 80-point threshold for a third straight season.