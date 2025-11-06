Nylander scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

The star center potted Toronto's first goal of the night early in the second period when he pounced on a rebound and slotted it behind Vitek Vanecek, before feeding Matthew Knies for an empty-netter late in the third. Nylander has an eight-game point streak going despite missing a few contests in the middle of that stretch due to a lower-body injury, delivering five goals and 16 points during his heater.