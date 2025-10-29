Nylander (lower body) will miss Wednesday's game against Columbus, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Nylander missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo due to a lower-body injury before returning for Toronto's 4-3 win over Calgary on Tuesday. He supplied an assist in 18:49 of ice time versus the Flames, but won't play in the second half of the back-to-back in an attempt to manage the same issue. Sammy Blais will draw into the lineup against the Blue Jackets because of Nylander's absence.