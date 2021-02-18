Hyman (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day and won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Senators, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

With Hyman on the shelf, Nicolas Petan will be added to the active roster and draw into the lineup against Ottawa. Hyman, who's picked up 10 points in 17 games this campaign, will set his sights on returning Saturday against Montreal.

