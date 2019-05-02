Stajan will hang up his skates and end his professional career.

Stajan played just one season in the DEL before opting to call it a career. The 35-year-old racked up 33 points in 52 games for Munich. Before making the move to Germany, the center saw action in 1003 NHL games over 15 years with Toronto and Calgary, in which he racked up 146 goals, 267 assists and 22 gamewinners.