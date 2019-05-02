Matt Stajan: Calls it career
Stajan will hang up his skates and end his professional career.
Stajan played just one season in the DEL before opting to call it a career. The 35-year-old racked up 33 points in 52 games for Munich. Before making the move to Germany, the center saw action in 1003 NHL games over 15 years with Toronto and Calgary, in which he racked up 146 goals, 267 assists and 22 gamewinners.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...