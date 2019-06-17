Michael Bournival: Announces retirement
Bournival will hang up his skates and end his professional career.
Bournival played in just five games last season between the AHL and NHL as a result of an undisclosed injury. The center saw action in 113 NHL games for Montreal and Tampa Bay, in which he tallied 12 goals, 10 assists and 1231 PIM. The 27-year-old played over 200 games in the AHL as well, but it appears injuries have brought his career to an early conclusion.
