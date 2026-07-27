Michael Hutchinson: Calling it a career

Hutchinson announced his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

After 11 seasons as a backstop across six different NHL organizations, Hutchinson has decided to hang up his goalie pads. The 36-year-old netminder compiled a 57-62-18 record, a 2.94 GAA, a .903 save percentage and six shutouts across 154 career appearances. The Barrie, Ontario native's best season came one province west in Manitoba with the Jets during the 2014-15 campaign, when he posted a 21-10-5 record, a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 38 regular-season outings as a rookie. Hutchinson played a large role in the Jets reaching the playoffs that season, and Winnipeg fans will have the opportunity to watch him in the organization's alumni game in October.