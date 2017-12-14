Talbot (upper body) could return to the lineup "within days," the Edmonton Sun reports.

Edmonton's No. 1 puck stopper reportedly is dealing with a soft tissue injury, but he was able to participate in morning skate Tuesday. "I'm aiming for less than a week," Talbot said. Laurent Brossoit has done a fair job holding down the fort in the meantime, posting a 3.02 GAA and .898 save percentage but snagging wins in three of the past six games.