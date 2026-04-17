Dach recorded a goal, an assist, five PIM, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Canucks.

Dach missed 12 games between March 12 and April 4 due to an undisclosed injury, but he appeared in the Oilers' last five regular-season contests, tallying two goals and one assist. As good as the Oilers have been on offense all season long, Dach shouldn't be a reliable fantasy alternative as long as he continues to play in a bottom-six role. He recorded just four points (two goals, two assists) in eight appearances with Edmonton in the 2025-26 regular season after being acquired from the Blackhawks before the trade deadline.