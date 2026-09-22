Levi will patrol the road crease in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Jets.

Levi will make his Oilers debut Tuesday after he was acquired via trade in July. The 24-year-old backstop had a solid season with AHL Rochester in 2025-26, where he compiled a 23-20-9 record, a 2.83 GAA, a .904 save percentage and three shutouts across 52 regular-season appearances. He'll use Tuesday's preseason contest as an audition for the lead netminder role ahead of the 2026-27 season, as Frederik Andersen (undsiclosed) is set to miss the remainder of training camp.