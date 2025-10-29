Bouchard logged three assists, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Bouchard had one of his better games of the season, helping out on the Oilers' first goal, the equalizer and the empty-netter. The 26-year-old has earned all seven of his points (one goal, six assists) during his active five-game streak. He's also produced 30 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, five hits, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating over 11 contests. Bouchard's offense is fine, and the rest of his numbers should come around over time, as the Oilers haven't been firing on all cylinders in most of their outings.