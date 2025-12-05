Bouchard notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Kraken.

Bouchard showed a little bit in all situations. His first helper was on Vasily Podkolzin's even-strength goal in the first period before adding primary assists on a Matt Savoie shorthanded tally and a Connor McDavid power-play strike in the middle frame. Bouchard has a goal and seven helpers, as well as a plus-6 rating over his last five contests. For the season, the 26-year-old defenseman is at 25 points (four goals, 21 helpers, 72 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 28 appearances. His shorthanded helper was his first point in that situation since the 2022-23 campaign.