Bouchard scored a goal on five shots, added two assists, logged two PIM, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Bouchard has four goals and seven assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old defenseman played a key role in the Oilers' comeback Thursday, tying the contest with 59 seconds left in regulation. Bouchard is up to 15 goals, 44 assists, 148 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 22 PIM, 22 hits and a plus-13 rating over 55 outings. He's on pace to top the 80-point mark for the second time in his career.