Bouchard scored a goal on five shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Red Wings.

Bouchard had been limited to two assists over his prior eight games before the big outing Tuesday. The 24-year-old has matched his career high of 12 goals, and he's already at a personal-best 47 points through 49 appearances. The defensemen has added 132 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating while thriving as the quarterback of the Oilers' first power-play unit. Bouchard's high-end offense makes him an excellent play in fantasy.