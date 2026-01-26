Samanski was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.

Samanski will switch places with Isaac Howard, who was sent down in a corresponding move. With his promotion, Samanski is poised to make his NHL debut versus the Ducks. In the minors this year, the 23-year-old center is racking up points, generating seven goals and 21 helpers in 39 outings. It's a well-timed call-up for Samanski before he joins Germany at the 2026 Winter Olympics.