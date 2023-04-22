Ekblad (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus Boston on Sunday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Ekblad departed just past the halfway mark of the second period and did not return Friday. He practiced in a full-contact jersey Saturday, and coach Paul Maurice said after practice that Ekblad would be a game-time decision. Ekblad had 14 goals and 24 assists in 71 regular-season contests, but he has yet to garner a point in two playoff games.