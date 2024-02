Ekblad (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Lightning, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad, who is considered day-to-day, will be replaced in the lineup by Josh Mahura. The 28-year-old Ekblad has three goals, 14 points, 79 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 60 hits across 37 appearances this season.