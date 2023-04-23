Ekblad (undisclosed) is not available for Game 4 against Boston on Sunday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Ekblad was injured Friday but has been on the ice since, suggesting that he likely isn't dealing with a long-term issue. He'll get some extra time to recover before Wednesday's Game 5 matchup back in Boston. Casey Fitzgerald is expected to dress in his absence Sunday.
