Ekblad (undisclosed) is expected to play against Toronto on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports Saturday.

Ekblad sat out a 6-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Feb. 5 before the Olympic break, but he has been a regular at practices ahead of the NHL's return. He has accounted for three goals, 21 points, 74 shots on net, 88 blocked shots and 67 hits through 55 appearances this season.