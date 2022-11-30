Lundell posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Lundell's goal streak ended at three games, but he kept the point streak alive at four when he set up Sam Reinhart's second-period tally. The assist put Lundell at nine points in 14 contests in November. The second-year center has four goals, nine helpers, 56 shots and a plus-9 rating through 23 contests overall. It's a slower pace than he had last year (44 points in 65 outings), but he's still showing steady depth scoring in a middle-six role.