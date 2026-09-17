Marchand (lower body) is expected to spend October rehabbing, per Panthers TV Rinkside Reporter Katie Engleson on Thursday.

Marchand will miss Florida's first 14 regular-season games if he's able to return Nov. 2 versus Detroit. He had 27 goals, 54 points, 38 PIM and 36 hits in 52 regular-season outings with the Panthers in 2025-26. The 38-year-old might find it difficult to initially shake off the rust after missing the start of the campaign, which could impact his production after returning from the injury.

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