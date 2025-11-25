Rodrigues recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.

Rodrigues found the back of the net at the 5:42 mark of the first period to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead with a wrister, and he later assisted Sam Reinhart's third-period tally when the game was already out of reach for the Predators. The Panthers have been struggling on offense this season, but Rodrigues is finding ways to remain productive while anchoring the second line. He's up to seven points (four goals, three assists) in 11 games since the beginning of November.