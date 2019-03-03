Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First multi-point game in NHL
Borgstrom scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday night.
It was Borgstrom's first multi-point game in the NHL and he did it up large. He has 16 points in 34 games. Borgstrom's fantasy future is super-bright, but his in-year value is limited.
More News
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Sees success on third line•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Pots power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Five shots Saturday•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: First goal since promotion•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Set for top-six assignment•
-
Panthers' Henrik Borgstrom: Brought up to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...