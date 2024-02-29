Per Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now, Gadjovich (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup Thursday, according to coach Paul Maurice.
The injury is believed to be minor and Gadjovich could return to action Saturday in Detroit. Gadjovich will be replaced on the fourth line by William Lockwood. Gadjovich has two goals and four points in 31 NHL games this season.
