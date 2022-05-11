Marchment will be a game-time decision against the Capitals on Wednesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Marchment missed the final three games of the regular season and appears to be dealing with a lingering undisclosed injury. If the 26-year-old winger does miss out for Game 5, Maxim Mamin is poised to step into the lineup while Carter Verhaeghe could see more opportunities with the man advantage. For his part, Marchment has generated one goal, nine shots and 21 shots while averaging 15:24 of ice time in the postseason.