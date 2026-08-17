Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis: Could begin year on third line

Vilmanis could have an opportunity to begin the 2026-27 season on the third line alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Vilmanis made his NHL debut during the 2025-26 campaign, racking up three goals, two assists, 39 hits, five blocked shots and four PIM over 19 games. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers during the offseason, and he could see a larger role than expected to begin the year since Brad Marchand's (lower body) availability for the start of the regular season is in question after he underwent offseason surgery.