Vilmas scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Utah.

It was Vilmas' first NHL goal; it was his ninth NHL game. He added five hits and has 12 in his last two games. Vilmas was back on the fourth line after skating up the lineup Monday against the Bolts. He could be a human wrecking ball in leagues that count the number of bruises delivered.

