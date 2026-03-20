Bobrovsky posted a 21-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Bobrovsky was outstanding throughout the game, and the fact that he earned a shutout against a team led by none other than Connor McDavid makes it even more impressive. This was a big bounce-back effort for Bobrovsky, who allowed five goals on 22 shots faced against the Canucks on Tuesday, March 17. That performance against Vancouver was a bump on the road, though, as Bobrovsky has allowed one or fewer goals in his other three starts dating back to March 6. He has gone 3-3-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .906 save percentage in six outings since the beginning of March.