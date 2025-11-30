Penguins' Ben Kindel: Likes playing Leafs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kindel scored a goal Saturday in a 7-2 loss to Toronto.
He batted it baseball-style off Scott Laughton's shoulder and past Dennis Hildeby. It came on the power play. In an odd twist, half of Kindel's six goals have come against the Maple Leafs. He put up two in Toronto on Nov. 3. Kindel has six goals, three assists, three PPG, six PPP and 42 shots in 21 games this season. Not bad for an 18-year-old who was drafted five months ago.
