Kindel scored an empty-net goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Kindel's empty-netter ended up being important, as the Rangers scored twice after that goal to pull within one. This was Kindel's second career game-winner, and he's up to 12 goals, 25 points, 103 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 50 appearances. The 18-year-old ended January hot with four goals and an assist over his last three contests.