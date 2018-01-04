Dumoulin is considered day-to-day with a concussion and will not be available versus Carolina on Thursday.

While coach Mike Sullivan seemed optimistic the club could get Dumoulin back soon, Saturday's tilt against the Islanders as part of a back-to-back is probably out of the question. Additionally, the Penguins kick off their bye week following their matchup with Boston on Sunday and could decide to hold the defenseman out of the lineup until then -- although no official confirmation, other than missing the visit from the Hurricanes, has been announced. Matt Hunwick figures to pair up with Kris Letang in Dumoulin's stead.