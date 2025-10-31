Penguins' Bryan Rust: Buries game-winning goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rust scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.
Rust notched his fourth goal of the season -- and the eventual game-winner -- with a tip-in at the 6:29 mark of the third period. The right winger would also add an assist in Ben Kindel's power-play tally later in the same frame. This was Rust's second multi-point game of the season and also pushed his point streak to five games, a stretch where he's recorded eight points (four goals, four helpers).
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points, including winner•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Forces overtime Saturday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Activated from IR•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Beginning 2025-26 on IR•