Rust scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Rust notched his fourth goal of the season -- and the eventual game-winner -- with a tip-in at the 6:29 mark of the third period. The right winger would also add an assist in Ben Kindel's power-play tally later in the same frame. This was Rust's second multi-point game of the season and also pushed his point streak to five games, a stretch where he's recorded eight points (four goals, four helpers).