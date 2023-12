Rust is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained in Wednesday's game versus the Lightning, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rust was held off the scoresheet in the 3-1 loss, and was missing for a majority of the third period. The 31-year-old winger recently missed three games with a lower-body injury. If Rust is out for Friday's game versus the Panthers, Vinnie Hinostroza figures to get back into the lineup.