Rust notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Rust helped out on Sidney Crosby's goal in the first period. The helper extended Rust's point streak to four games after he scored in each of the last three. The 31-year-old winger is up to 32 points (three on the power play), 118 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 39 appearances. He should continue to see steady time on the top power-play unit while Jake Guentzel (upper body) is out.