Rust tallied a goal in Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory against Anaheim on Monday.

Rust's marker came at 19:35 of the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. It was his 10th goal and 27th point in 43 games this season. Rust was limited to three assists in his previous seven contests. The 30-year-old's marker Monday also ended Rust's nine-game goal scoring drought.