Rust found the back of the net in a 2-1 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

With Connor Hellebuyck producing another stellar game between the pipes, the Penguins kept coming at the tender and was eventually solved by Rust. He skated across the vision of Hellebuyck and tipped an Erik Karlsson shot from the point that ended up top shelf. Rust did not stop there, blasting seven shots on net to lead all skaters while adding a hit in 18:30 TOI. The 31-year old winger now has three goals and six assists with 40 shots on goals since the start of January. The Penguins are at home against the Panthers on Wednesday.