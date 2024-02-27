Rust (upper body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rust was already expected to miss the Penguins' four-game road trip after not traveling with the team, so this latest update doesn't impact his short-term availability. Still, with Jake Guentzel (upper body) already out until mid-February, the loss of the 31-year-old Rust will only serve to further stretch the team's slim chances of making the postseason. In their stead, both Reilly Smith and Rickard Rakell have been elevated to first-line roles.