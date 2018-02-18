Rust scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rust has 30 points on the season, 11 of which have come in his last nine games. And those 30 points are a new career mark. Rust is basking in the glow of super-hot linemate Evgeni Malkin and should be rolling in nearly all formats.

