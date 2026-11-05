Malkin (lower body) will return to action for Thursday's game against the Bruins, Josh Getzoff of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Malkin missed Tuesday's matchup against the Golden Knights due to his lower-body injury, but he took contact during Wednesday's practice session and has been cleared to return to game action a day later. The 40-year-old has recorded six goals, five assists, six PIM, three hits and two blocked shots while averaging 17:03 of ice time over his first 13 appearances of the regular season.