Malkin will not play against the Avalanche on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha are candidates to move into a top-six role against Colorado, while Ville Koivunen was brought up from the minors Tuesday to help offset Malkin's absence. The 39-year-old Malkin's next opportunity to suit up will be in Ottawa on Thursday. The veteran forward has banked 15 goals, 52 points and a plus-12 rating across 50 appearances in 2025-26.