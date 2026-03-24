Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Dealing with UBI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Malkin will not play against the Avalanche on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.
Justin Brazeau and Anthony Mantha are candidates to move into a top-six role against Colorado, while Ville Koivunen was brought up from the minors Tuesday to help offset Malkin's absence. The 39-year-old Malkin's next opportunity to suit up will be in Ottawa on Thursday. The veteran forward has banked 15 goals, 52 points and a plus-12 rating across 50 appearances in 2025-26.
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